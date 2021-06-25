Select New Mexicans may have qualified for $100 vaccine incentive

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local trainer and her dog, known for their work in films and shows like 'Roswell, New Mexico,' are taking their skills to the national stage. They were selected out of thousands of applicants for the reality show, 'America's Top Dog.'

Lisa Berry and her American Pit Bull Terrier, Varro, have taken their skills everywhere from the sets of films to dog show competitions. After the new reality show debuted, they found their next project. "We heard about the competition after the first season showed and I knew some of the trainers that were a part of the show," said Berry, who professional trains dogs as Custom K9 Performance. "Of course, when you're sitting behind watching it on tv, you're like, 'oh, that's so fun,' or 'oh, I think my dog could do better.'"