Select New Mexicans may have qualified for $100 vaccine incentive

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans who qualified for the $100 vaccine incentive, may have received a text or email from the state on Friday to claim their prize. The texts are coming from the number (844) 450-7808 and the emails are being sent from sweepstakes@state.nm.us with the subject line “Thank you for being vaccinated. Gift card attached.”
The message includes a link to claim the $100 Vanilla eReward Visa Virtual Account eGift card. If you get a message like this from any other source, the state asks you to report it by calling their office at 1-855-600-3453.