Seed, soil starter kit giveaway for Earth Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Indigenous Center is giving away seeds for Earth Day. People can get tomato and chile seeds and soil starter kits that were donated by the Traditional Native American Farmers Association. The giveaway is from 10 am to 1 pm at 1420 Cerrillos Road.

According to a news release, Anthony Dorame Jr. of Tesuque Pueblo will be present to offer tips and advice on gardening. The center says one kit per family while supplies last and recipients must be present.

For more information, the center says you can call 505-660-4210.