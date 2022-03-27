SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the Seed Library in Santa Fe re-opened back at its original location at the public library’s southside branch. The Seed Library has thousands of vegetable, herb, and flower seeds donated by local growers and companies for people to check out at no cost.

Since launching in 2019, the Santa Fe Seed Library has given nearly 15,000 seed packets to the community. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.