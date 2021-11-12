See the resourcefulness of artists during Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After being canceled in 2020, the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival is making a comeback. This weekend-long market focuses on art exhibits that are dedicated to recycled material works.

Fuego Artspace Director Mitch Berg provides the details on this event. The showcase will include an art market, adult and student juried art exhibits, and make and take art activities.

Additionally, there will be a screening of Albuquerque filmmaker Greg Polk’s short documentary “New Mexicans Taking Action on Plastic Waste” on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

All art is made up of a minimum of 75% recycled materials, highlighting the resourcefulness of the artists. The event will be held at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on November 12, 13, 14, and admission to the market costs $5 on Friday, and is free Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival, visit recyclesantafe.org.

