NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in the quiet East Mountain community Friday due to an officer-involved shooting. All morning there were road closures with officers from multiple agencies combing through this mountain terrain searching for the two suspects who shot and injured an NMSP officer.

One resident felt confident that police would find them. “The guy is running, he’s hiding, just a matter of time they’ll find him. Hopefully, they’ll throw the book at him and he won’t be a menace to society anymore,” said Dwane McFarland.

DEA, New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff deputies, and Albuquerque police were seen searching the Sedillo area. Deputies were turning cars around from Route 66 up to Mountain Valley Road and some residents were unable to get back home.

Police were telling other residents to stay inside their homes until the area was cleared. Video from Sky News 13 shows a police helicopter flying over homes looking for the pair. Officers, with guns drawn, were searching through the brush, even checking under tarps at a home construction site.

Other people were nervous about the manhunt being so close to home. “It’s crazy, it’s a little concerning to know that he’s still out there so hopefully, they’ll be able to find him,” said another resident.

Homes are spread out and there is a lot of terrain to cover. Most people were able to turn around while others had to wait hours to get back home.