Coyote Creek State Park | Courtesy New Mexico State Parks Division

MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Just when you think you’ve done and seen everything there is in New Mexico, the state goes and surprises you. It might be hard to stand out among the 35 state parks we have, but Coyote Creek State Park will definitely turn some heads if you give it a chance.

Coyote Creek was founded in 1969 after a combined effort between area residents and the county. Located in Mora County off of State Highway 434 in the village of Guadalupita, N.M., Coyote Creek offers up one-of-a-kind views, hiking, fishing, and camping spots.

The park’s namesake creek runs through the river valley in a mountainous area leading from the Mora Valley up towards the Moreno Valley. Toby Velasquez, director of the New Mexico State Parks Division, says Coyote Creek remains a hidden gem in the state due in part to its location. “It really is truly tucked away,” says Velasquez. “Once you get off of the state highway, you drop into the valley and you’re in the park and you realize that there’s this really beautiful river valley state park that’s been there for decades.”

Velasquez says Coyote Creek is dual-managed by the parks division park management team along with Morphy Lake State Park, which is about 19-minute drive south of Mora. While Morphy Lake is more well-known likely because of its location between Las Vegas and Mora on State Highway 94 and its lake fishing, Coyote Creek remains just waiting to be discovered. “Once people find [Coyote Creek], they return,” Velasquez says. “They’re hooked.”

Coyote Creek State Park is open year-round with partial closures due to weather. More information on all of New Mexico’s state parks is available on the state’s website.