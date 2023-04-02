NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The transportation secretary is visiting the land of enchantment this week. He is planning to discuss how the state is using funds from the Biden Administration’s ‘Building a Better America Plan.’

Pete Buttigieg will be in Albuquerque on Tuesday before heading down to Las Cruces on Wednesday. He will be discussing the $1.1 billion from the infrastructure law that will be used in New Mexico to make communities safer.

Right now, the state has more than 70 projects earmarked for funding from that law.