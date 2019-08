ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Season two of the TV series “Roswell” is now filming in New Mexico.

The Warner Bros. production will be shooting in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Albuquerque and Madrid until January. Season two will employ 260 New Mexico crew members and more than 2,000 extras.

The show is a reboot of the 1999 TV show based on the Roswell High book series. It’s centered around a woman who discovered her boyfriend is actually an alien.