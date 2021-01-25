Second $1M Powerball winning ticket sold in New Mexico

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another New Mexican has won $1 million playing the Powerball. The $1 million winning ticket from Jan. 23, 2021 drawing matched all five White Ball numbers but missed the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 5, 8, 17, 27, 28 and Powerball number 14.

According to a news release, all drawing game prizes must be claimed within 90 days from the date of the drawing or the first business day after the 90th day if the Lottery is not open for business. Last week, H. Ben of Shiprock New Mexico, claimed a $1 million prize from Jan. 16, 2021. The $740 million Powerball jackpot was won in Maryland on Jan. 20. The $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan on Jan. 22.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES