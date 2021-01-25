Second $1M Powerball winning ticket sold in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another New Mexican has won $1 million playing the Powerball. The $1 million winning ticket from Jan. 23, 2021 drawing matched all five White Ball numbers but missed the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 5, 8, 17, 27, 28 and Powerball number 14.

According to a news release, all drawing game prizes must be claimed within 90 days from the date of the drawing or the first business day after the 90th day if the Lottery is not open for business. Last week, H. Ben of Shiprock New Mexico, claimed a $1 million prize from Jan. 16, 2021. The $740 million Powerball jackpot was won in Maryland on Jan. 20. The $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan on Jan. 22.