NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that season two of “The Cleaning Lady” began filming in and around Albuquerque. Season two will premier on air September 19.

The show is based on a woman who comes to the U.S. to get medical help for her son. When the system fails her she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob. “Our top-tier New Mexican workforce, local businesses and film incentive lured this highly-regarded television series back to our state for a second season; and the economic impact from such productions is immense,” NM Film Office Director Amber Dodson said in a release. The project will employ about 256 New Mexican crew members and about 2,384 New Mexican background talent.