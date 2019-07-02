Search warrant reveals new details about alleged stash house

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about an alleged immigrant stash house discovered in Chaves County.

Christine McDonald is facing federal charges, accused of using her home to harbor seven Guatemalan teens. According to a search warrant, one immigrant says the group entered the country early last month, then wandered through a Texas desert for five days before they were picked up and taken to the house on June 10.

Authorities say they were also told not to leave. The immigrants say they were charged between $8,000 and $12,000 to be smuggled into the U.S.

McDonald turned herself in to sheriff’s deputies and was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss