Search warrant reveals new details about alleged stash house

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about an alleged immigrant stash house discovered in Chaves County.

Christine McDonald is facing federal charges, accused of using her home to harbor seven Guatemalan teens. According to a search warrant, one immigrant says the group entered the country early last month, then wandered through a Texas desert for five days before they were picked up and taken to the house on June 10.

Authorities say they were also told not to leave. The immigrants say they were charged between $8,000 and $12,000 to be smuggled into the U.S.

McDonald turned herself in to sheriff’s deputies and was turned over to Homeland Security.