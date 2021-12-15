Search warrant released in shooting death of 2-year-old boy

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new search warrant is creating more questions about what led up to the death of the two-year-old son of a Santa Fe Police officer. On the morning of December 8, a frantic 911 call was made from a home in Rio Rancho’s Enchanted Hills neighborhood.

According to a search warrant affidavit, it was the home of Santa Fe Police Officer Jonathan Harmon and his family. His wife, Courtney, made the emergency call saying their two-year-old son, Lincoln ‘fell off a chair’ and that there was ‘blood everywhere.’ He was not conscious.

While waiting for first responders to arrive, the search warrant say Harmon tried to revive his son but told dispatch he had been ‘down’ for a couple of minutes. Harmon also at first, told dispatch he ‘wasn’t sure’ where the blood was coming from but then confirmed the boy was bleeding heavily from his mouth saying ‘his son must have hit his teeth because a couple of teeth were missing.’

Also heard on the call was Courtney begging her child to breathe. According to the search warrant, there was no mention of a gun during the 911 call. When police arrived at the home, they found a shell casing and projectile on the kitchen floor next to the child. Officers reported seeing an empty gun holster on the counter. When asked if there were guns in the home, Courtney told investigators ‘the gun was placed in a kitchen cabinet.’

A judge granted officers permission to search and seize items in the home related to DNA evidence, firearms and ammunition. Santa Fe Police confirms Officer Harmon has been with the department since May 2020. He is on pre-approved leave that was requested prior to the death of his son.

The Rio Rancho Police Department declined to provide an update on the investigation. CYFD would not say if they are involved. A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for Lincoln’s celebration of life service.