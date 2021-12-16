Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone in ‘Rust’ investigation

FILE – The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director is seen on Oct. 23, 2021. The assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun said he hopes the tragedy prompts the film industry to “reevaluate its values and practices” to ensure no one is harmed again. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone Thursday as they continue to investigate the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set.

The sheriff’s department wants to search Baldwin’s phone for any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins. “Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins’ cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins,” the affidavit states. “Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s). Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.”

Investigators are piecing together what led up to the October shooting of cinematographer Haylna Hutchins. According to the affidavit, after a brief search of Hutchins’ phone, investigators found conversations about the production dating back to July 14. It states investigators believe gathering information prior to the film start date is essential for a full investigation.

The affidavit also includes details of Baldwin’s initial interview with the sheriff’s office. In the interview, Baldwin stated he had exchanged emails with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the gun handler for the production, about what type of gun to use. He said Guitierrez-Reed showed him various guns and he had selected the Colt .45 revolver. “He said he requested a bigger gun, and she also showed him different styles of knives for the production,” the affidavit states. “Alec was shown a Colt with a brown handle, and a cherry handle, and he ultimately chose the one with the brown handle.”

In an interview with ABC’s Geroge Stephanopoulos in early December, Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun he was holding.