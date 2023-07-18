SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for the person who hit a Santa Fe man over the Fourth of July holiday. The pedestrian lived but is now on the road to recovery. 29-year-old Matthew Hamblin was on his way to his favorite fast food restaurant when he got hit by a truck while walking on the sidewalk.

Dash Hamblin still remembers the frantic call he got from his son on July Fourth. “The last thing I said to him before he left the house was be careful it’s a holiday you know drivers are crazy,” said Hamblin.

The crash happened near Cerrillos and Zafarano in Santa Fe around 1:30 p.m. Investigators with Santa Fe Police said there’s limited information on the vehicle that was involved. “The only description we have of the vehicle was given by the victim who was able to have a brief look at the vehicle a black pick-up truck he’s unsure of the make or model,” said Lt. Heinz De Luca. “In this case the driver may be facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to stop and render aid and failure to report the incident to law enforcement agency.”

Hamblin said his son dragged himself to get his cell phone to call him and 911. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors did their best to save his right leg. “He had to go through surgery, and rods and screws were put into his leg to save it and now we have an eight week recovery,” said Hamblin.

Hamblin said he would like for the person who did this to come forward and take responsibility of their actions. He’s also in disbelief that no one who was passing through the busy street pulled over to help his son. Santa Fe Police there aren’t any cameras near the area of where the crash happened. They’re also asking for the public to call them if they witnessed anything that occurred that day.