Live Now
Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials provide update Thursday on reopening

Search crews look for man believed to have drowned near Carlsbad

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for a man they believe drowned at Brantley Lake in Carlsbad.

New Mexico State Police say a man from Las Vegas, New Mexico was on a raft on Wednesday when he was swept out by a gust of wind. Searchers say he was seen in the water trying to collect his tings as boaters offered him help.

He refused and was later spotted waving his arms and calling or help. Police have not yet identified the man.

Divers are searching for his body.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss