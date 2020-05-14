Search crews look for man believed to have drowned near Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for a man they believe drowned at Brantley Lake in Carlsbad.

New Mexico State Police say a man from Las Vegas, New Mexico was on a raft on Wednesday when he was swept out by a gust of wind. Searchers say he was seen in the water trying to collect his tings as boaters offered him help.

He refused and was later spotted waving his arms and calling or help. Police have not yet identified the man.

Divers are searching for his body.

