Search continues in Rio Arriba County for missing 5-year-old girl

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – As the search for Renezmae Calzada enters day three, the community is coming out in force to find her.

So far, investigators have not provided any updates. They had planned on holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, but then canceled it due to a lack of new information. Meanwhile, members of the community say they’re doing what they can to help this investigation.

Yellow ribbons placed with care hang below missing person’s signs for 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada. Maria Gutierrez is among those who felt they had to do something to help.

“We can’t really be out there you know, doing the groundwork that law enforcement is doing, but we want to show them our support too,” Gutierrez said.

“These tracks have been left behind from people out here searching on ATVs, this is an area off of 31 Mile Road, and as you can see, it’s a large area that they have to cover,”

From the sky, crews can be seen scouring the area where volunteers are searching for any sign of little Renezmae.

Those who can’t search, are helping in other ways. Tuesday morning, the staff at the Dollar General decided to donate water to the search crews.

Renezmae was last seen in her front yard Sunday morning. The lack of details has left the community in fear.

Investigators continue to search the entire Espanola area, from the river to ravines, and the neighborhood where she went missing. The sheriff’s office continues to ask anyone with information to contact them.

Step-father Detained For Questioning

KRQE News 13 is also learning more about Renezmae’s stepfather, Malcolm Torres, who was taken into custody for questioning.

Torres is essentially the girl’s stepdad. He’s not married to her mom, but they have a young son together.

Just last month, Renezmae’s mom filed for child support from Torres for their toddler son, but investigators aren’t saying if they were together Sunday.

Investigators have not said if Torres was at the house Sunday at all, but KRQE News 13 has learned the home where Renezmae was last seen is Torres’ family’s home.

Last October, Torres was arrested at the home he shared with the girl’s mom, Victoria Maestas, their young son and Renezmae on Arch Lane in Espanola. Victoria had marks on her neck and face, and a split lip.

She said Torres attacked her in the middle of the night after accusing her of cheating. The case was dismissed for some reason. Technically, he’s behind bars now for failing to pay fines on two of his three DWI convictions and failure to meet with a probation officer.

Torres’ latest DWI conviction stems from an Albuquerque case featured on KRQE News 13 last year. In that case, Torres was yanked out of a car on Central outside of Presbyterian Hospital by a Good Samaritan who saw him driving drunk.

On his Facebook page, Torres says he works at the Nambe warehouse in Espanola. The company, which makes housewares, says it fired him because of his lackluster work ethic.

