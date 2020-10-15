Search continues for missing Roswell beaver

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for a missing beaver in Roswell. Roswell zoo officials discovered Sunday morning that one of the two brothers that were recently donated by the Pittsburg zoo had escaped. The city says the beaver dug its way under three separate fences and escaped the zoo over the weekend. City officials say they are finding evidence it may not have gone far.

“Based on, on some tracks that we’re finding in some areas right around the Spring River in the area to the east of the zoo. We believe that it’s probably hanging out in that area just a little bit away from the zoo, along the river where there is water and a lot of plants,” said a spokesman for the city of Roswell, Todd Wildermuth.

Police, animal services, and state Game and Fish are all assisting in the search. If you’ve seen it call Spring River Zoo curator at 575-626-1420.