SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for a plane last seen leaving the Santa Fe airport.

New Mexico State Police say air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the single-engine plane just 12-minutes after it took off late Thursday. Officials say the plane’s emergency beacon pinged in the Pecos wilderness east of Santa Fe.

The identities of the two passengers on board the plane have not been released but the plane is from Colorado.