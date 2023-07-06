FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The search for a northern New Mexico man continues near Farmington. The Navajo and Farmington Police Departments have searched for 31-year-old Remus Yazzie since early last year after a severed hand was found confirmed to be Yazzie’s.

Three different searches have been conducted since late last month along the San Juan River but no other remains have been turned up. Yazzie was last seen in Farmington. He had texted his mother that he was going to a funeral in Gallup but has not been seen or heard from since.