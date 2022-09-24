TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An online auction is taking place at the beginning of October. Will there be something that catches your eye at the Harwood Museum Alliance Auction?

As a fundraiser, the Harwood Museum of Art is holding an online auction. The event starts on October 2 at 8 a.m., and it will feature sculptures, paintings, photographs, and more. Experiences and wines are also on the bidding list.

Bidding will be closed on October 8 at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the museum, which is located in Taos. Registration for the auction is available on the museum’s website.