Schwebach Farms able to salvage some of its pinto bean crop

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Good news for loyal customers of Schwebach Farms, they were able to salvage part of their coveted pinto bean crop. Last week, a weekend storm devastated the Moriarty farm leaving some crops destroyed and much of their harvest dented and dinged.

Last week they didn’t yet know if they could save their pinto beans. They said they were able to save some but not the entire crop. Many people pre-order and buy big sacks. Those at the farm say because of the low supply there will b no pre-orders. It will be first come first serve. They say they are thankful for their loyal customers.