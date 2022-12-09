NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 27th Annual New Mexico Law Enforcement Conference wrapped up Friday. It concluded with a discussion on school safety.

The conference gives law enforcement professionals the chance to learn from their peers and experts outside the field as well as highlight what they need to improve on.

Max Schacter was the keynote speaker for the event. He founded Safe Schools for Alex after his son, Alex, was killed during the Parkland School shooting.

Schacter said that states across the US can learn from the mistakes made in Parkland, and he doesn’t want to see a similar tragedy in New Mexico.