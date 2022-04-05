BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen elementary school students in Bernalillo are ok after officials say they ate marijuana edibles. The district says a student brought the items to Algodones Elementary Monday and shared them with 14 others.
Story continues below
- Marijuana: New Mexico cannabis sales total more than $3.5 million in first weekend
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 4 de Abril 2022
- Trending: Illegal street racing terrorizing neighbors in southwest Albuquerque
- New Mexico News Podcast: Cash payments for New Mexicans
The superintendent said all the students are safe and healthy. They are now looking into how the student obtained the edibles. He says the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating, and it’s unclear if any parents could be charged.
The incident comes days after retail marijuana sales began in New Mexico, and the superintendent said that brings a whole new set of challenges. He said the district is currently drafting new training material for parents.