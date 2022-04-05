BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a dozen elementary school students in Bernalillo are ok after officials say they ate marijuana edibles. The district says a student brought the items to Algodones Elementary Monday and shared them with 14 others.

The superintendent said all the students are safe and healthy. They are now looking into how the student obtained the edibles. He says the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating, and it’s unclear if any parents could be charged.

The incident comes days after retail marijuana sales began in New Mexico, and the superintendent said that brings a whole new set of challenges. He said the district is currently drafting new training material for parents.