DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school is coping with the loss of a student. On Saturday, officials said a crash caused a student’s death.

Officials with Dexter High School said a crash occurred on Friday, and one of their students was killed in the crash. Another student was involved, and they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

School representatives said crisis personnel will be available at the school starting on Monday. This will allow students to get support if they need it. Teachers and counselors have been provided with a plan to respond to the death of the student.

Anyone with questions can call 575-734-5420 ext. 710.