Espanola Public Schools denounces deputy for tasing special education student

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) - The Espanola Public School District is speaking out against the Rio Arriba County sheriff who tased a special education student.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that according to the district's statement, they say it's good to have law enforcement in schools due to recent school shootings across the county but condemn the tasing. Officials say the deputy was responding to a complaint about the student at Espanola Valley High School in May.

The statement goes on to say the school board will hold a work session Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in order to "begin examining the best practices for working with law enforcement to provide a safe school environment and to avoid any unnecessary criminalization of disciplinary matters."

Officials say the teen called the deputy a derogatory name and was then tased. The Attorney General's office is still investigating.

