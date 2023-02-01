CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Police said icy and foggy conditions caused a crash Tuesday morning. It involved two school buses.
The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Wednesday. It featured a picture showing one bus on its side along Highway 285. He said one bus was towing the other when it lost control on the icy road.
The sheriff did not say how many people were on board, where the buses were from, or where they were headed, but he said there were some injuries.
State police officers are investigating.