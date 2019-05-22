School budget approved by Santa Fe school board

Santa Fe public schools now have $260 million to work with for the next school year. The school board unanimously approved the funding Tuesday night.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the budget outlines nearly $6 million for K through Grade 5 plus. The money would add 25 summer days to the beginning of the school year, and an extended learning program that add ten days anywhere else in the school calendar.

Officials say there is also money for teacher pay raises as well as new summer programs. The New Mexican reports that Superintendent Veronica Garcia said that K-5 Plus will carry out seven days in the month of July and 18 days in August at 11 school sites. These schools include: Sweeney Elementary School, Salazar Elementary School, Ramirez Thomas Elementary School, Nina Otero Community School, Nava Elementary School, Gonzales Elementary School, Amy Biehl Community School, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Chaparral Elementary School, El Camino Real Academy and E.J. Elementary School.

Extended learning will be implemented to all schools except the following: E.J. Martinez Elementary, Amy Biehl Community School, Academy at Larragoite, Chaparral Elemntary, Nye Early Childhood Center and Salazar Elementary.

The New Mexican also reports high schools with extended learning will feature a jump-start program at the start of the school year. Other schools will have learning time added to the end of their calender.

These programs are voluntary for both teachers and students. The budget still must be approved by the New Mexico Public Education Department.