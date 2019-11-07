School board member with criminal past loses reelection bid

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico school board member with a criminal past who refused to step down won’t have to; he wasn’t reelected.

Ellis Garcia has been serving on the Questa School Board, but it was recently revealed that in 1992, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit arson.

Garcia rejected calls to step down, prompting the Attorney General to send him a strongly-worded letter. However, only 42 people voted for Garcia in Tuesday’s election.

Rebecca Griego won his seat with more than 73% of the vote.