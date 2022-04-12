NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another prescribed burn planned for the Santa Fe Watershed has been postponed indefinitely. Fire managers had a start window of Apr. 18 but say the focus now is suppressing the Hermit’s Peak Fire.

The prescribed burn was planned to reduce fuel and protect the watershed which provides about 40% of the water for Santa Fe residents. With the narrowing window for spring prescribed burns, fire managers will determine a later date for the broadcast burn in the Santa Fe Watershed.