NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another prescribed burn planned for the Santa Fe Watershed has been postponed indefinitely. Fire managers had a start window of Apr. 18 but say the focus now is suppressing the Hermit’s Peak Fire.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 11 de Abril 2022
- New Mexico News Podcast: Why Does New Mexico’s Drought Matter?
- Crime: NM school official accused of soliciting sex from minor
The prescribed burn was planned to reduce fuel and protect the watershed which provides about 40% of the water for Santa Fe residents. With the narrowing window for spring prescribed burns, fire managers will determine a later date for the broadcast burn in the Santa Fe Watershed.