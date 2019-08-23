Scammer steals Santa Fe official’s paychecks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- One of the city of Santa Fe’s highest-paid workers says she was the victim of an online scam.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Public Works Director Regina Wheeler’s paycheck was fraudulently re-routed through direct deposit. Officials say 53-year-old Lara Johnson from Twin Falls, Idaho is behind the crime.

Authorities say Johnson filled out a direct deposit form using Wheeler’s name then sent a fake and voided check from Green Dot Bank to the payroll office where she lives.

A criminal complaint stated the payroll office then processed the direct deposit form which caused Wheeler’s pay to transfer to an account at Green Dot Bank. Police say Wheeler came to realize her paychecks weren’t being transferred to her bank account after three pay periods.

The amount totaled over $9,400. The New Mexican reports that police stated they were unsure if Johnson had been arrested as of Thursday.

City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon stated that she had no additional information including whether other employees were targeted in the scam