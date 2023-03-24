NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County officials are warning residents of new scam. The scam involves people receiving a letter saying their property will be seized unless a payment is made.
Letters are being sent to residents claiming to be form the “Tax Processing Unit.” These letters claim residents owe $3,500 in unpaid taxes and if the payment is not made promptly, their property will be seized. Residents are encouraged to shred the letters if they receive them. Anyone with questions about their property tax bills should contact the Treasurer’s Office.