Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day across state

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the office of the governor announced that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a proclamation making Saturday, September 25, National Hunting and Fishing Day in New Mexico. According to a press release, the Department of Game and Fish will celebrate the day with free fishing in the state.

All anglers, the release states, whether they’re NM residents or not, may fish free on public waters statewide. Bag limits and other fishing rules apply but no one will need a license or stamp. More information on where you can fish is available online.