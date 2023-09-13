SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is investing heavily in boosting internet in rural parts of the state. The latest investment of $9.22 million for the Santo Domingo Pueblo is set to help better connect the Pueblo to the web.

New Mexico’s Office of Broadband Access and Expansion distributed the funds after the pueblo applied to the Connect New Mexico Program.

“What really impressed the review team was the fact that during the pandemic, the leadership among Santo Domingo set up a wireless network—grown from the community. They came together to deploy, test, and launch the network. It was a beautiful story, showing the level of commitment, focus, and success in executing a project,” Sandeep Taxali from the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion said in a press release.

The community has invested millions of its own money in boosting internet connectivity, and federal funding has also gone to the Santo Domingo Pueblo to help connect 870 buildings to the internet, according to the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion.

“With every connection, every click, and every opportunity embraced, Internet access becomes the empowering force that bridges the digital divide between Santo Domingo Pueblo and the rest of the world. It illuminates the path to knowledge, amplifies our voices, ignites a flame of hope, and leads Santo Domingo Pueblo towards self-sufficiency, uniting us in a journey toward a future where dreams know no boundaries,” Santo Domingo Pueblo Governor Esquipula Tenorio said in a press release.