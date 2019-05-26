SFPD arrest teen in connection to rape Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emilio Medrano-Perez (Images courtesy Santa Fe Police Dept.) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Miguel Saenz-Pardo [ + - ]

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Santa Fe teenager connected to a rape case is now behind bars.

Police say they've already arrested 19-year-old Miguel Saenz-Pardo for an alleged crime that took place Tuesday. Authorities were also looking for 19-year-old Emilio Medrano-Perez who turned himself in just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities wouldn't give much information, only that they're investigating a rape and false imprisonment at a home on Camino Tierra Rael on May 21, 2019.

