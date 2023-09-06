DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Doña Ana County has awarded $18 million to expand an area runway. Mountain States Constructors is set to expand the runway at the Jetport in Santa Teresa, NM.

According to a county press release, the project is part of a 50-year goal to bring together an industrial base supported by truck, rail, and air freight to the region. “This investment speaks volumes about the confidence placed in the region’s potential to become a thriving hub for cargo operations,” said Commissioner Diana Murillo. The Jetport and the industrial and residential base in Santa Teresa are in Murillo’s district.

The expansion will add an additional 25 feet on each side to the 100-foot wide runway, making it 150 feet wide and 9,550 feet long. Larger cargo-carrying aircraft up to the size of a Boeing 757.