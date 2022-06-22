NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Santa Rosa Lake State Park is temporarily closing its boat ramp because of a water release by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. The USACE announced Tuesday that it would release the water after a request by the Bureau of Reclamation who was acting on behalf of the Carlsbad Irrigation District. The irrigation district owns all the water stored at Santa Rosa Lake.

The water release is scheduled to last until June 29. At the beginning of the release June 22, the lake’s elevation was estimated to be at 4,713.9 feet. By the end of the release, it is expected to be about 4,687.7 feet for a drop of about 27 feet in elevation. At the end of the release, it is expected there could be as little as 229 surface acres of lake available for fishing and recreation.