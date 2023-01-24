SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic.
No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide closings will begin on February 15.