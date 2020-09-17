Santa Fe’s own mask ordinance seeing results

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While most New Mexico cities fall under the umbrella of the state’s mask mandate, the city of Santa Fe created its own ordinance. News 13 checked in on how enforcement has been going so far.

“We have been getting calls for service from folks in the community if people aren’t wearing their masks in the park or in the street or whatever. The officers go in for a call for service. Officers will respond,” said Paul Joye of the Santa Fe Police Department.

The ordinance has been in effect for a little more than two months. while officers are enforcing it, they’ve only issued nine actual citations, four warnings, and five to people who wanted to go to court and fight it. For the most part, they’re educating people and asking them to comply, much like other agencies around the state.

“I think more people are accepting this is a way of life for us for a while. I haven’t seen as many complaints come through,” said Joye. People violating the ordinance face a $50 fine.