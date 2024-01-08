SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is launching a pilot program that aims to increase parking access for downtown employees.

The one-year program offers businesses within the Paseo de Peralta perimeter the option to purchase up to 10 parking permits for their income-qualified employees for $25 a month.

To qualify, employees must earn less than $21.71 per hour, including tips. A total of 150 passes are available for the program and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Employers can request passes at the city’s three downtown parking garages: Railyard, Community Convention Center, or Sandoval.

The Parking Division will begin accepting applications on Tuesday, January 9, at 9 a.m.

The parking program will allow the city to collect additional data on downtown parking demand and access. The data will be used to guide potential future pilots or programs. Click here for more information and for instructions on how to apply for the program.