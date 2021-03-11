Santa Fe’s Midtown project up in the air

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is taking more time to decide what to do with an old college campus and one city councilor is frustrated. The developer of the Midtown Campus sent a letter to the mayor of Santa Fe asking for the termination of their contract saying the pandemic made the project too risky and costly.

Wednesday night, the city council heard a presentation on how the city plans to move forward and it includes partnering with the University of New Mexico Design and Planning Assistance Center. Together, they will hold forums to gather feedback on what the city should do with the property but one city councilor complains that it’s shaping up to be another 9-month process.

“It just seems like these processes take too long and people don’t have urgency about them. I’m frustrated, budget-wise, I find it extremely painful,” said Councilor Signe Lindell. She says the city spends $8,000 to $10,000 a day on the campus.