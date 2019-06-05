Santa Fe’s mayor proposes support for amendment to limit campaign spending

The Mayor of Santa Fe is sponsoring a resolution aimed at limiting campaign spending.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Mayor Alan Webber’s program proposal addresses the Supreme Court’s ruling that allows corporations, unions, and other entities to endlessly spend money in candidate elections as a form of free speech.

Mayor Webber wants that changed to have endless spending apply only to individuals and not incorporated groups. The mayor’s measure calls for federal, state and local governments to be mandated to regulate, limit or prohibit campaign contributions and expenditures to ensure no person or entity gains.

The proposal is already moving through city council committee.