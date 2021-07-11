Santa Fe’s Art Week kicks off

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s Art Week kicked off on Sunday. Visitors can anticipate multiple activities each day to showcase local artists and their work.

The variety of artwork includes glass, sculptures, and even oil and waxwork. The week wraps up with the Santa Fe Artists Market at the Railyard for people to shop for pottery, jewelry, and more. A list of events is available online.

