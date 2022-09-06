SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe’s Alternative Response Unit is expanding. The unit, which is part of the Santa Fe Fire Department, is a crisis intervention team specifically trained for behavioral health needs.

Because of its success and high level of need, it’s adding an emergency medical services captain and three case managers bringing the total number of personnel to 13. This will also help the unit expand service from four to five days a week and doubles the unit’s workforce capacity on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“This is really a great opportunity to expand, and hopefully we can get both of these units running full time, not just one is running five days a week, and the other is only two,” said Santa Fe Fire Chief Aru.

The alternative response unit was first deployed in May 2021.