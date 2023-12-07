SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Options are slim when it comes to finding soccer fields for hundreds of kids playing club soccer in Santa Fe and northern New Mexico. Now, they’re turning to the state to help with funding for more fields. “More than anything, they just want to play soccer,” said Celia Garcia, a mother from Santa Fe who has two children that play for the Northern Soccer Club.

Garcia and her children have been part of the Northern Soccer Club in Santa Fe for the last six years. She’s one of hundreds to sign a petition asking the state to help expand the number of fields available for Santa Fe, and northern New Mexico youth soccer teams. “As soon as the newsletter went out, I signed it immediately,” Garcia said.

As it stands, the Northern Soccer Club has five fields to play on, which are all located at the Santa Fe Municipal Recreation Sports Complex. The club used to play on fields at the Santa Fe Downs, but a water issue earlier this year removed that as an option for teams. “Our field situation was less than desirable,” explained Scott Hussion, executive director for Northern Soccer Club.

Officials with the club say more than 1,800 kids in Santa Fe play soccer, leaving teams to compete or time on the fields, some even having to cancel practice when there’s no room. With the petition, the club is looking to add another five fields to the recreation complex.

To make that happen, they’re asking for $12 million from the state, and up to another $3 million from a private donor. “The city’s been very supportive with this, they’re behind us 100% and we’re number two on the city’s list of capital outlay projects that we will be presenting to the legislative sessions this year,” explained Hussion.

Club officials say the number of kids wanting to play has increased over the years, and added they don’t expect it to slow down any time soon. “I think it’s critical to have more soccer space for families. It’s a healthy, positive outlet for kids. For the growth and the development of their confidence, their self-esteem,” Garcia explained.

Of the new proposed fields, Hussion says they would like one of those to be a championship field with stands, a clubhouse, and improved lighting. They also want to upgrade the infrastructure at the complex as well. “It is amazing and shocking how many of these young kids are just die-hard soccer fans,” Hussion added.