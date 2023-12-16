SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, service men and women were remembered at the Wreaths Across America event.

The Santa Fe High School Naval Junior Training Core was in attendance to help.

Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Congresswoman Teresa Ledger Fernandez were at the cemetery to pay their respects as well.

The goal of the event is to help everyone understand the sacrifice and commitment it takes to serve your country.

The event has placed 45 wreaths. At the last check, they are at 45% of their total goal.