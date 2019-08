SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 86-year-old woman who was born and raised in Santa Fe has been identified as one of the El Paso victims.

Family members of Angie Englisbee told the Santa Fe New Mexican that she moved to El Paso decades ago with her seven children after her husband died.

The Santa Fe New Mexican says that Englisbee returned to Santa Fe for holidays and family gatherings.