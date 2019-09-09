Santa Fe woman accused of firing into neighbor’s yard, killing someone

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police say a woman’s frustrations with her neighbor’s house parties turned to murder.

Beverly Melendez, 64, is accused of opening fire into her neighbor’s yard full of people on Hopewell Street on Sunday. Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay was hit and killed.

Officers say Melendez told officers her neighbor’s constant parties kept her from sleeping, and Sunday night the generator had been running for hours and she flipped out.

Melendez claims she went and got her gun, got a small step ladder to peer over the wall, then doesn’t remember what happened next. When police said she shot and killed someone, they say she started to cry and apologized.

She’s charged with second-degree murder.

