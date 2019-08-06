Santa Fe woman accused of attacking kids at park

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe woman has been arrested for attacking a group of kids at a park. According to a criminal complaint, kids ages 9, 12 and 15, were playing at General Franklin E. Miles Park on Friday night.

They say 47-year-old Ignacita Sanchez started playing basketball with them but later began attacking them. According to the complaint, the woman threw punches and started jumping on them.

She then allegedly slapped an officer’s arm before her arrest. Police say she was “highly intoxicated.”