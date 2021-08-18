Santa Fe wildland crew headed to Oregon to help fight wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County’s Black Canyon Wildland Fire Crew is headed to Prineville, Oregon to help with the Elbow Fire. The 18-day assignment will be the second out-of-state deployment the crew has undertaken this fire season, according to a news release.

“Sending our Black Canyon Wildland firefighters to help communities experiencing exceptional fire season is a win-win. Both the communities and our department benefit. It increases our firefighter’s experience, hones their skills, and in return they bring that experience back to Santa Fe County,” said Jackie Lindsey, Santa Fe County Fire chief. “This is an incredibly important part of our department’s professional development. We try to rotate our firefighters so everyone benefits and we always have coverage at home to ensure the protection of Santa Fe County.”

The six-member crew, one Wildland Fire Engine and one support vehicle will be in Oregon to provide support. In July, the Black Canyon and Antalya Wildland Fire crews were sent to Idaho to help with a wildfire that was burning in the area.