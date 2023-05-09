SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A meeting for Santa Fe’s West Alameda project is being held at the end of May.

The City of Santa Fe’s Public Works Department is designing repairs for a closed part of West Alameda. When the design is approved, the contractor will create a construction timeline and cost. A rough estimate for the road reopening is August 2023.

An informational community meeting is going to be held on May 30. The location and time of the meeting will be announced at a later date.

Detours will continue to be present until the project is finished. Learn more here.